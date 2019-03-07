MetLife fills in leadership positions ahead of CEO transition

As part of its CEO transition, MetLife (NYSE:MET) makes additional senior leadership changes.

Ramy Tadros, now executive vice president and chief risk officer, will become president of U.S. Business. He succeeds Michael Khalaf, president of U.S. Business and EMEA, who will become MetLife president and CEO on May 1.

Dirk Ostjin, senior vice president and head of EMEA, will continue to oversee the EMEA business and will report to Khalaf.

Marlene Debel, currently executive vice president and head of Retirement & Income Solutions, will become chief risk officer.

