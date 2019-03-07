U.S. officials back Qualcomm against FTC - WSJ

The U.S. Defense and Energy departments join Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) dispute with the Federal Trade Commission, agreeing that a QCOM loss could hurt its ability to compete with Huawei and asking the FTC to settle its lawsuit challenging patent-royalty fees.

WSJ sources say the officials have held face-to-face meetings with the FTC and that "other arms of the government" have been in contact to express national security concerns.

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan tells the WSJ that secure 5G networks are “vital to the security and prosperity of the United States.”

Qualcomm opponents, which include Apple, say the company is crying wolf with the national security argument.