FDA accepts Allergan's application for expanded use of Botox

The FDA accepts for review Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) supplemental marketing application seeking approval to use BOTOX (onabotulinumtoxinA) to treat patients as young as two years old with upper and lower limb spasticity. The pediatric upper limb spasticity indication has 6-month Priority Review status.

BOTOX is currently approved for adults with upper limb spasticity (among other indications).

Shares are down 2% premarket due to a failed Phase 3 study of MDD candidate rapastinel announced after the close yesterday.