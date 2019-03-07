CBRE 2019 forecast exceeds consensus

CBRE (NYSE:CBRE) sees 2019 adjusted EPS of $3.50-$3.70, representing about 10% growth at midpoint over 2018; compares with consensus estimate of $3.47.

“We expect solid revenue growth and market share gains in our transaction businesses," President and CEO Bob Sulentic tells investors at its Investor Day in New York. "This is especially true in leasing, which is benefiting from the ongoing economic expansion and our increasing ability to deliver hard-to-replicate outcomes."

Sees double-digit revenue growth in Global Workplace Solutions.

Sees real estate investments segments more comparable to 2017 than 2018's record level.

