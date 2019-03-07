Zayo +2.4% on Starboard request for sale

Starboard Value sends a letter to Zayo (NYSE:ZAYO) asking the company to consider a sale. Starboard has a 4% stake in the communications infrastructure provider.
The activist investor thinks a sale might be the best option for shareholders if the process is conducted in a "purely objective way" that excludes potential conflicts of interest like possible roles for management and board members.
Zayo's debt totaled $5.9B at the end of December.
Yesterday, the company postponed its annual meeting to consider its strategic options.
ZAYO shares are up 2.4% pre-market to $27.99.
Previously: Group including Colony Capital JV weighs bid for Zayo: Bloomberg (March 6)
Now read: Stratasys -2.9% after Q4 revenue miss »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox