Zayo +2.4% on Starboard request for sale

Starboard Value sends a letter to Zayo (NYSE:ZAYO) asking the company to consider a sale. Starboard has a 4% stake in the communications infrastructure provider.

The activist investor thinks a sale might be the best option for shareholders if the process is conducted in a "purely objective way" that excludes potential conflicts of interest like possible roles for management and board members.

Zayo's debt totaled $5.9B at the end of December.

Yesterday, the company postponed its annual meeting to consider its strategic options.

ZAYO shares are up 2.4% pre-market to $27.99.

