PDC Energy to face board challenge from activist investor - WSJ

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) activist investor Kimmeridge Energy Management plans to propose a slate of directors as soon as today to challenge the three company board members, including CEO Barton Brookman, whose terms expire this year, WSJ reports.
When it disclosed a 5.1% stake in PDC last month, Kimmeridge said it wanted the company to align executive compensation more with shareholder returns than production growth, as well as advocate for a dividend, exploration of potential deals with rivals and a reduction of administrative costs.
PDC has based an unspecified part of Brookman’s past bonuses on whether the company tops production growth targets; the company last week proposed adding two new metrics to its pay formula that it said would help measure how efficiently it operates.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox