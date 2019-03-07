PDC Energy to face board challenge from activist investor - WSJ

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) activist investor Kimmeridge Energy Management plans to propose a slate of directors as soon as today to challenge the three company board members, including CEO Barton Brookman, whose terms expire this year, WSJ reports.

When it disclosed a 5.1% stake in PDC last month, Kimmeridge said it wanted the company to align executive compensation more with shareholder returns than production growth, as well as advocate for a dividend, exploration of potential deals with rivals and a reduction of administrative costs.

PDC has based an unspecified part of Brookman’s past bonuses on whether the company tops production growth targets; the company last week proposed adding two new metrics to its pay formula that it said would help measure how efficiently it operates.