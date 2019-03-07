Barnes & Noble -11% after EBITDA disappoints

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) falls sharply after the retailer turns in another disappointing earnings report.

Comparable sales were up 1.1% during FQ3. Adjusted EBITDA fell to $133M from $140M a year ago after higher marketing and promotional spending chipped away. Looking ahead, Barnes & Noble sees 2019 EBITDA of $140M to $155M vs. $165M consensus.

B&N Chairman Len Riggio puts a positive spin on the quarter, saying, "sales benefitted from our new ad campaign, increased marketing and promotions, and an improved omni-channel experience for our customers." Those efforts are expected to lay the foundation for sustained growth.

Shares of Barnes and Noble are down 11.11% premarket to $5.20 (6-month low).

