Crescent Point rises despite missing Q4 earnings, production estimates

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) +1.3% pre-market despite reporting a larger than expected Q4 loss and missing analyst estimates for production.

CPG says Q4 output fell 0.4% Y/Y to 178.2K boe/day, well short of analyst expectations of 204K boe/day, after selling several production assets to reduce debt and finance its output expansion at the Viewfield Bakken, Shaunavon and Flat Lake assets in Saskatchewan.

The company has set aside 55% of 2019 capital spending to ramp up production in the areas, even as it cut its capex outlook by 30% to C$1.2B-C$1.3B in January amid weaker oil prices.

CPG's average selling price for its oil fell to C$48.28/boe during Q4 from C$55.64.

Based on an updated adjusted funds flow sensitivity of ~$40M for every US$1.00/bbl change in WTI, CPG says it expects to realize more than $400M of excess cash flow in 2019 based on its guidance and current strip prices, including $50M of hedging gains.