Apollo bets it can do GE Capital better than GE

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is betting it can do GE Capital better than General Electric (NYSE:GE) could, as the private-equity firm has bought billions of assets once managed by GE Capital.

It's also been assessing GE's insurance and jet-leasing businesses, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apollo's growth comes as the so-called shadow banking system gains as regulators limit deposit-taking institutions in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Shadow banks, like Apollo, are subject to less oversight by regulators because they don't take customer deposits.

It's still uncertain whether GE will sell its insurance division or continue to manage it as a runoff liability. Blackstone has shown interest in helping to manage the assets rather than taking on the liabilities itself, Bloomberg reports.

Apollo's range of funding sources include investors in its funds and its own employees, as well as Athene Holding, an insurance company with over $125B in assets and most of its funds invested in Apollo.