Roche files U.S. application for expanded use of Venclexta

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech unit has submitted a supplemental marketing application to the FDA seeking approval to use Venclexta (venetoclax), in combination with Gazyva (obinutuzumab), in treatment-naive patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and co-existing medical conditions, a Breakthrough Therapy indication.

The agency will review the filing under its Real-Time Oncology Review pilot program.

Roche co-commercializes Venclexta in the U.S. with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) while the latter exclusively commercializes the BCL-2 inhibitor ex-U.S.

It was first approved in the U.S. in April 2016 for 17p deletion-positive CLL patients.