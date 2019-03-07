Johnson Controls +3% with buybacks on tap

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) says it has an additional $8.5B in share repurchases ready to go.

The new buyback authorization is subject to the completion of the previously announced sale of the company's power solutions business. Johnson Controls has received U.S. and European antitrust approvals relating to the sale and is targeting to close the transaction no later than June 30.

"When completed, the sale of our power solutions business will streamline our portfolio and increase long-term shareholder value by creating a pure-play buildings technology and solutions provider focused on execution and increasing financial flexibility," says Johnson Controls CEO George Oliver.

JCI +2.65% premarket to $36.09.

Source: Press Release