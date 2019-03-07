Euro droops as ECB cuts 2019 euro zone outlook

The euro slides 0.5% against the dollar to $1.126 after the European Central Bank slashes its 2019 growth forecast for the euro zone to 1.1% from its previous view of 1.7%.

"The risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook are still tilted to the downside, on account of the persistence of uncertainties related to geopolitical factors, the threat of protectionism and vulnerabilities in emerging markets," ECB President Mario Draghi said in his statement.

The ECB earlier announced moves to remain accommodative, introducing a new round of long-term cheap loans, known as TLTROs, to stimulate growth.

Draghi also said other policy areas must contribute to boost longer-term growth and reduce weak spots. Structural reform in the euro area needs "to be substantially stepped up to increase resilience, reduce structural unemployment and boost euro area productivity and growth potential," he said.

Update at 9:20 AM: While the Governing Council chose to further delay any future rate moves to at least the end of 2019, several members of the council proposed to extend the range of forward guidance to March next year, Draghi said.

ETFs: FXE, EUO, OTC:ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, DEUR, UEUR