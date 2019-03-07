CLMT, RENN among premarket gainers

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) +55% on acquisition an exclusive license to intellectual property owned by The Regents of the University of California.
Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) +33%.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) +28% on robust volume on no apparent news.
Reebonz Holding (RBZ) +28% on strategic partnership with Komehyo.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) +21% on Q4 earnings.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) +13% on obtaining CE mark regulatory clearance to be sold as an in vitro diagnostic for the diagnosis of Zika, dengue, and chikungunya in accepting markets.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) +13% on Q2 earnings.
Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) +13% on Q4 earnings.
GrafTech (NYSE:EAF) +10% on withdrawal of proposed secondary offering.
Renren (NYSE:RENN) +7%.
Sequential Brands (NASDAQ:SQBG) +6% on new collaboration between Heelys and the Harlem Globetrotters.
OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) +6%.
