Seelos up 47% premarket on license of potential Parkinson's candidate

Thinly traded nano cap Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) is up 47% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement that it has exclusively in-licensed the rights to a family of peptide inhibitors that target the aggregation of alpha-synuclein (α-synuclein) from The Regents of the University of California/UCLA.

The company has designed the new program as SLS-007, with an initial focus on Parkinson's disease.

Under the terms of the license, Seelos paid The UC Regents/UCLA $100K upfront and will pay royalties on net sales.

The function of α-synuclein in the healthy brain is unknown, but Parkinson's researchers are keenly interested in it because it is a major constituent of Lewy bodies, protein clumps that characterize the neurological disorder.