Noted analyst boosts Galaxy S10 estimates

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Samsung's (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy S10 preorders have been stronger than expected and ups his 2019 shipment estimates from 30M to 35M to 40M to 45M.

Kuo cites higher demand in the China market and the S10's "spec differentiation from iPhone models, including an ultrasonic fingerprint on display, rear triple-camera, and bilateral wireless charging."

Samsung's performance in China is notable since the company isn't even in the top five in market share and Apple has lost ground to local competitors.