Mosaic to cut planned spring phosphate production by 300K tons

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) -0.9% pre-market after saying it will reduce its phosphate production plans by 300K tons for the spring season, citing continued weather concerns across key U.S. growing regions and higher than normal carryover inventory levels from the fall.

MOS reported North American finished phosphate production of 2.1M tons in Q4.

MOS "believes the current margin structure does not reflect today's balanced market conditions. Protecting margins at this seasonably slow time of the year is important for the company and its customers."