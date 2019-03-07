In new letter, SQN backs down from Yelp proxy fight

A new public letter to the Yelp (NYSE:YELP) board from activist investor SQN Investors backs off from a threatened proxy fight, saying SQN plans to support a "newly refreshed" board and refrain from nominating a slate of candidates.

It is calling on the new board to name a new chair, though, and hold management accountable to stated guidance.

SQN is pleased that Yelp's earnings call indicated it's implementing many of SQN's recommendations from January.

That included three new independent directors, a renewed focus on monetizing Restaurants and Home & Local, improved sales efficiency, reducing marketing spend and increasing buybacks, among others.

It's calling on the new board to detail how it can achieve revenue CAGR in the mid-teens and hitting 30-35% EBITDA margins by 2023.

"In our view, Yelp’s CEO, Jeremy Stoppelman, now has one more opportunity to reinvigorate performance under the stewardship of the new Board," SQN says. "We hope that this opportunity will not be squandered, and that he will be open-minded about future management changes."