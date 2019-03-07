Five Below seen as retail outperformer

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is called one of the few remaining growth stories in retail by Oppenheimer.

The firm says Five Below has "thwarted and is likely to continue to thwart unfavorable trends" within the sector by operating a unique and defensible small-store format. The retailer is also seen enjoying significant opportunity for "outsized" unit expansion in the future

Oppenheimer starts off coverage on Five Below with an Outperform rating and price target of $140.