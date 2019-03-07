Tesla unveils V3 supercharging

Tesla (TSLA +0.5% ) introduces V3 supercharging in a technology improvement that the company says can reduce charging times to 15 minutes.

"Supercharger stations with V3’s new power electronics are designed to enable any owner to charge at the full power their battery can take – no more splitting power with a vehicle in the stall next to you. With these significant technical improvements," notes the EV automaker.

Tesla says between the thousands of new Superchargers due to come online this year, the launch of V3 and other improvements to throughput - the Supercharger network will be able to serve more than 2X more vehicles per day at the end of 2019 as compared with today and keep pace with the company's 2019 fleet growth.