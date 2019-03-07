ArQule up 49% after Q4 report

ArQule (ARQL +48.6% ) is up on more than double normal volume in early trade following its Q4 report that featured a revenue beat, albeit by only $1.1M, from its licensing deal with Sinovant.

2019 guidance: Revenue: $3M - 5M; loss/share: ($0.39 - 0.37); quick asset balance at year-end: $60M - 63M.

Key milestones:

ARQ 531: complete dose escalation portion of Phase 1 study in B-cell blood cancers; determine recommended dose for Phase 2. Phase 1 results to be presented at major medical conference(s).

Miransertib: initiate registration trials in Proteus syndrome and PROS.

