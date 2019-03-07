National Grid expands presence in U.S. renewables with Geronimo Energy deal

National Grid (NGG +1.2% ) agrees to acquire U.S.-based clean energy developer Geronimo Energy for $100M, part of NGG's strategy to expand its presence in the U.S. renewables market.

NGG says it also is progressing on an agreement to buy a 51% stake in 378 MW of solar and wind generation projects developed by Geronimo for $125M.

The projects, which have long-term power purchase agreements in place, will be operated by NGG and jointly owned by the company and Washington State Investment Board.