Aptevo down 45% on pricing of equity offering

Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO -45.1% ) slumps on almost 13x higher volume in response to its public offering of 19.85M shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to the same number of shares at a price of $1.00 per share and warrant.

The company is also offering pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 2.15M common shares at $0.01 per share and related warrants to purchase up to 2.15M common shares at $1.30 at a combined price of $0.99.

Total gross proceeds should be ~$22.00M. Closing date is March 11.

Yesterday's close was $1.48.