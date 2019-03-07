OZ Management Q4 earnings hit by recap costs, lower fees

Och-Ziff Capital Management (OZM +0.1% ) Q4 distributable earnings of 31 cents per adjusted class A share fell from $2.70 in the year-ago period, primarily from lower incentive income and management fees and costs related to its recapitalization in 2018.

Oz Master Fund, its largest multi-strategy fund, fell 5.7% net during Q4.

AUM of $32.5M at 2018-end vs. $32.4B at the end of 2017.

As of March 1, estimated AUM were $32.3B, with Oz Master Fund generating an estimated 7.0% net return YTD through Feb. 28, 2019.

Plans tax status change to a corporation April 1, 2019.

"While the fourth quarter of 2018 experienced significant declines and increased volatility globally, all of our funds performed well on a relative basis, with our multi-strategy fund protecting capital on the downside and providing upside capture during strong markets as we have witnessed so far in 2019," says CEO Rob Shafir.

Previously: Och-Ziff Capital Management reports Q4 results (March 7)