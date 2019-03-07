Xunlei -11% after revenue tumble, wider loss

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) is 11.3% lower today after its Q4 results showed sliding revenues and sharp new losses.

Gross profit fell 21.4% from the previous quarter, to $18.7M, and net loss widened to $32.4M from last quarter's loss of $15.9M.

Revenue fell both Y/Y (by 49%) and sequentially (by 6.6%), to $42.3M.

Operating loss was $29.8M, vs. the previous quarter's loss of $18.2M, mainly due to the revenue decline and a one-off asset impairment.

Revenue breakout: Cloud computing and other Internet VAS, $18.1M; Subscription, $18.2M; Online advertising, $6M.

For Q1, it's guiding to $39M-$43M, which would indicate another Q/Q drop (of about 3.1%).

