PG&E considers hiking pay for new board members to $400K - Bloomberg

PG&E (PCG +3.4% ) is considering offering new board members significantly higher compensation than existing directors as the bankrupt utility seeks to recruit directors, Bloomberg reports.

The company would like to offer incoming directors as much as $400K/year to reflect how the role would require a greater time commitment than the typical utility board seat, according to the report, which also says a PG&E director was compensated an average of $271K in 2017.

Companies going through a bankruptcy frequently ask a judge to pass new bonus programs for executives or raise director pay since salvaging a bankrupt company is so difficult.