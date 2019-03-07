U.S. mortgage rates rise

Mortgage rates' downward path ends, but they're still below the year-ago levels for the fourth straight week.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.41% for the week ending March 7, up from 4.35% in the previous week, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Survey.

Compares with 4.46% a year ago.

"The impact of recent lower rates and a strong labor market has led to a rise in purchase mortgage demand as we start the spring homebuying season," says Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averaged 3.83% vs. 3.77% in prior week and 3.94% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 3.87% vs. 3.84% in prior week and 3.63% a year ago.

