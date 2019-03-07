Manchester United +5% after shock win

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) shoots up 5.33% in morning trading after a shock result in the club's Champions League match yesterday.

The soccer club won 3-1 in Paris to overcome a 2-0 home loss deficit to advance to the quarterfinals on the away goals tiebreaker. Man U achieved the feat with ten players missing due to suspension or injury. The extra Champions League matches will lead to additional Q2 revenue for Manchester United above what analysts had forecast.

Shares of Manchester United are up 20% over the last 90 days as the team has moved to 4th in the Premier League behind Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham. A 4th place finish would be good enough for Champions League inclusion and the lucrative payday that follows.