H&R Block +4.9% as fiscal Q3 top line falls less than expected

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) jumps 4.9% after fiscal Q3 revenue of $468.4M beat the average analyst estimate of $465.5M.

Q3's top line fell by 4% from a year ago, primarily due to a delay in overall industry filings.

Q3 loss from continuing operations of 58 cents per share, missed consensus estimate by 1 cent, and improved from a loss $1.16 in the year-ago quarter.

Reiterates FY2019 outlook of $3.05B-$3.10B of revenue and EBITDA margin of 24%-26%.

For 2019 tax season, HRB sees client growth in H2 with declining net average charge in its assisted business and higher net average charge due to improved mix in DIY business.

Previously: H&R Block misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (March 7)