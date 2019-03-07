Exxon wants to restart buybacks with start of $15B in asset sales, CEO says

Exxon Mobil's (XOM +0.7% ) plan to sell billions of dollars in assets may pave the way to return cash to shareholders through a long-awaited share buyback program, Chairman and CEO Darren Woods tells CNBC.

XOM said yesterday it could generate $15B in cash through 2025 by selling assets, and Woods says the company expects some of the cash would go towards buying back stock, but for now the main priority is reinvesting in the business and replenishing its oil and natural gas reserves.

But it remains unclear when the divestments will give way to share repurchases, and analysts say one reason for yesterday's 1% pullback was disappointment that XOM did not launch a buyback program.

"Exxon has been the only supermajor in recent quarters without an active buyback program," says Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov, adding that a decade ago the company's buybacks were the largest in the S&P 500.

Also, Woods said the most exciting part of the multi-year road map XOM unveiled yesterday is the opportunities to build on last year's long-term plan, which called for doubling earnings in XOM's chemicals and refining segments and tripling profit in its business producing oil and gas by 2025.