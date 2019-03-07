Cleveland BioLabs up 27% on advancement of entolimod application

Ultra-thinly traded nano cap Cleveland BioLabs (CBLI +27.3% ) is up on almost a 10x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 78K shares, in apparent response to its update on its U.S. emergency use application for entolimod.

The company has requested a meeting with the FDA to review the data from a non-human primate study assessing the formulations of entolimod used in previously conducted trials and the proposed formulation for commercialization under Emergency Use Authorization status in addition certain aspects of the chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) information. It expects the agency to proceed with its review of additional parts of the application after the meeting.