T-Mobile/Sprint lawyers talking merger modeling with FCC

Lawyers for T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (S +0.9% ) spoke by telephone this week with the chief of staff to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, the agency says.

They discussed "merger simulation modeling and the conservative assumptions used in that modeling" -- a key factor in the agency's pausing of its review of the proposed $26B merger between the two carriers.

After a couple of key pauses, the FCC's informal 180-day "shot clock" for such transactions is on day 121 of the T-Mobile/Sprint review cycle.