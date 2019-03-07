Mondelez International takes stake in Uplift Food

Mondelez International (MDLZ -0.1% ) says it has taken a minority stake in Uplift Food.

Uplift Food is described as a U.S.-based early-stage start-up focusing on prebiotic functional foods.

The investment by Mondelez is its first as part of the SnackFutures innovation and venture hub aimed at unlocking growth in the snacking category.

"Together with Uplift Food, we have a unique opportunity to disrupt the functional food category by delivering ‘snackable’ products focusing on gut health – something that does not exist today," says Mondelez Chief Growth Office Tim Cofer.

Financial terms of the investment weren't disclosed.