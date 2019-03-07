EPA plans to curb biofuel credit market speculation - Reuters

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal to reduce speculation in the biofuel credit market will include five measures aimed at preventing hoarding of the credits and improving market-monitoring to identify potential market manipulation, Reuters reports.

The proposed measures, sent to the White House for review on Monday, reportedly include requiring quarterly, instead of annual, retirement or sales of Renewable Identifcation Numbers and blocking certain non-obligated parties from purchasing RINs.

Potentially relevant tickers include VLO, PBF, CVI, CVRR, HFC, DK, ADM, GPRE, GPP, PEIX, REGI, REX

ETFs: PBW, QCLN, FUE, PUW, HECO