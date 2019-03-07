Reuters: Altice USA mulls sale of Lightpath fiber unit; shares +2.3%

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is considering a sale of its Lightpath fiber unit, a transaction that could bring $3B, Reuters reports.

Shares are up 2.3% to a session high.

The cableco has hired Goldman Sachs to review options for the unit, which include bringing in an investor rather than disposing of Lightpath entirely.

CEO Dexter Goei said at an investor conference in December that the unit was "non-strategic" and might be better off in other hands or "at least partnered up with someone."

Such a move would follow in the footsteps of former parent Altice Europe (OTCPK:ATCEY), which sold a 49.99% stake in its fiber-optic business last November for $2.05B, and raised some €4B in cash through sales of stakes in its towers businesses in France and Portugal.

Lightpath EBITDA is more than $200M/year, according to the report.