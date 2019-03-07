GE says insurance reserves are sufficient, will seek higher premiums

General Electric (GE +1.2% ) rebounds a bit after plunging 12% over the previous two sessions.

GE says its current reserves for long-term care insurance policies are sufficient and it is looking to increase premiums to cover their rising cost.

In a presentation that repeated information GE supplied in its 8-K last week, the company said it has achieved ~$500M worth of premium increases and is pressing for $1.2B in further increases to help stem losses on ~300K long-term care insurance policies, which cover such costs as in-home or nursing home care.

Since last year, GE has lowered the total amount of insurance reserves it plans to set aside to $14.5B by 2024 after completing an analysis of the policies, but some analysts have said GE may need to nearly double that amount because the assumptions GE used to calculate the exposure are optimistic.