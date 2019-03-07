Vail Resorts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, March 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.83 (+17.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $841.81M (+14.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MTN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.