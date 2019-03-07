MarketAxess on the lookout for acquisitions: New York Post

MarketAxess (MKTX -1.1% ), the biggest electronic bond-trading platform in the U.S., is looking for deals to bolster its data business, CEO Rick McVey tells the New York Post.

Chris Concannon, a former president of CBOE who MarketAxess hired in January, is "thinking about joint ventures and acquisitions." Concannon has played a big role in pushing stock market to being almost fully automated.

MarketAxess has about $400M set aside for such deals and plans on being "aggressive" for its next acquisition, according to a company insider.

It's also looking at potential purchases in Asia and Latin America.

"It's a huge priority here, because you've got this massive worldwide fragmented emerging market that we are consolidating into one electronic marketplace for the institutions involved in EM trading," McVey said.

Previously: MarketAxess names Chris Concannon as President and COO (Jan. 7)