Disney holders back to approving executive pay at annual meeting

At the Disney (DIS -0.8% ) annual meeting, shareholders have signed off on executive compensation, reversing a rebuke from last year.

A majority of 57% approved of executive pay at the meeting. That's compared with a rejection of the nonbinding pay resolution last year, with 52% opposed.

This year's approval follows this week's $13.5M cut to compensation for CEO Bob Iger, reducing his overall opportunities from closing the media asset deal with Fox.

