Crescent Point Energy -6% after taking $2B writedown

Crescent Point Energy (CPG -5.8% ) tumbles after missing estimates on Q4 earnings and production, and writes down the value of its assets by C$2.73B (~US$2B) and saying it will offer to sell more holdings as new CEO Craig Bryksa targets core operations.

CPG has not announced a major acquisition in more than two years, but a key benchmark of its cost to develop new resources came in at C$23.64/bbl in 2018, 12% above its three-year average, and Raymond James analyst Chris Cox says investors will need to see the company’s new leadership make more progress on that front before they can appreciate its quarterly results and cash flows.

"The Street will struggle to gain confidence that the company has meaningfully turned the corner with respect to improvements in capital efficiency, [but] we would note that many of the improvements employed under the new leadership were not fully implemented until later in the year," Cox writes.