IMO 2020 to boost demand for U.S. shale, Valero COO says

New restrictions next year on the amount of sulfur in global marine fuels should raise export demand for U.S. oil shale production, Valero Energy (VLO -0.6% ) says.

VLO COO Lane Riggs believes less complex European refiners will seek out lighter, sweeter U.S. production to avoid higher sulfur residual sold today into the marine bunker fuel market.

U.S. refiners expect the new rules, known as IMO 2020, to boost distillate demand beginning in H2 2019 and create competing sour feedstocks to supply cokers and other complex equipment.

Riggs says the rules also will create competition for vacuum gas oil and other, lighter and sweeter crude residuals as blendstocks for marine fuel, with availability varying widely by region, but the earliest days of compliance will mean relying on more consistent and readily available light sulfur diesel production.