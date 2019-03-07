Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares rises ~30% post Q4 earnings

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT +30.3% ) says that Q4 earnings above expectations, though reported lower sales and production volumes on Y/Y basis

Sales declines ~4% to $848M; sales volume were down 13% to 96,967 bpd and total feedstock runs declines 15% to 91,972 bpd

Specialty and fuel products production is down 4% and 15% to 24,089 bpd and 93,879 bpd, respectively.

Despite sales decline gross margin was unchanged at ~11%, adj. EBITDA margin improved by ~190bps to 7%; reports adj. net income of $42.9M as compared to loss of $55.2M

The company says that Q4 results were driven by gains across both Specialty Products and Fuel Products segments, despite the seasonally weaker demand.

Phase I of Self-Help program was completed in Q4 after generating $182M in incremental Adjusted EBITDA, meeting its three-year goal

Announces Phase II of its self-help initiative, with the goal of ~$100M as adj. EBITDA by 2021; anticipates to to spend ~$25M-$45M on turnaround activity and smaller growth capital projects, in over 3-year period

For FY19, total capital spending is expected to be between $80M-$90M

