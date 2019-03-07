Fitch downgrades Uniti on Windstream uncertainty

Uniti Group (UNIT +1.3% ) is seeing another credit downgrade related to uncertainty around its now-bankrupt biggest customer, this time from Fitch, Bloomberg notes.

Fitch downgraded Uniti's issuer default rating to B with a negative ratings watch amid an expected going-concern warning stemming from uncertainty around the bankruptcy of Windstream Holdings, now delisted from Nasdaq.

The adverse court decision against Windstream brings in some uncertainty on Uniti's ability to access debt and equity at reasonable cost, Fitch says.

But Uniti has some material protection against a rejection of the master lease, with the bigger risk coming from rent being mutually negotiated down.

Moody's cut ratings on Windstream and Uniti after the trial defeat.