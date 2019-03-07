Stocks pare losses amid euro drama

U.S. stocks pare losses in midday trading on a day when the euro fell to a four-month low after dimmer eurozone economic outlook spurred the ECB to ratchet up its stimulus program.
The Nasdaq, now down 0.6%, slid as much as 1.2% in morning trading, while the S&P falls 0.7% compared with its 1.1% drop earlier. Dow's 1.2% decline is pared to -0.8%.
Materials (-1.2%) and financials (-1.1%) pulled down the most, while utilities (+0.5%) and real estate (+0.3%) provided pockets of strength.
The euro's weakness bolstered the greenback, with the Dollar Index gaining 0.6% to 97.47.
Flight to safety boosted U.S. Treasuries, pushing 2-year Treasury yield down 4.5 bps to 2.475% and the 10-year Treasury yield down 4 bps to 2.649%.
Crude oil rose 0.7% to $56.63 per barrel.
