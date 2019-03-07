Disney sets May opening for 'Star Wars' park attraction

In more news from Walt Disney's (DIS -0.9% ) annual shareholder meeting, the company says it will open its new Star Wars-themed park addition in May in California.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will debut May 31 at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., and will open Aug. 29 at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

The attraction features a life-size replica of the film series' Millennium Falcon ship, as well as a "Rise of the Resistance" ride featuring performances from stars of the latest film trilogy.

Previously: Disney holders back to approving executive pay at annual meeting (Mar. 07 2019)