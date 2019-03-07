Red Violet -4.1% after losses narrow in Q4

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) is off 4.1% after its Q4 results today where revenue jumped and the company claimed "substantial progress" toward profitability.
Net loss narrowed by $1.1M, to $2M. And adjusted gross profit improved 186%, to $2.4M.
EBITDA improved by $1.1M to -$1M.
That's based on revenue gains of 74%.
"We are seeing greater new customer adoption across all verticals and the first two months of this year indicate that 2019 will be a monumental year for red violet," says CEO Derek Dubner. "We are as confident as ever in our path to positive cash flow and profitability.”
Cash and equivalents came to $9.95M; net cash used in operations for the year was $8.05M.
Now read: Tech Data -9% on mixed outlook »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox