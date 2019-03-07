Financials 

Goldman launches tech-driven theme ETFs

SA News Editor

Goldman Sachs (GS -1.1%) introduces a batch of five ETFs, with each representing an industry--such as finance, data, and manufacturing--where growth is being driven by technological innovation.

The new funds charge $5 for each $1,000 invested:

    Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT)

    Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN)

    Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA)

    Goldman Sachs Motif Manufacturing Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GMAN)

    Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY)

