Allergan up 5% on hopes of changes after rapastinel flop

Allergan (AGN +4.8% ) is up on modestly higher volume following its Phase 3 flop with MDD candidate rapastinel, normally a bearish event. Shares did sell off briefly, but have rebounded in apparent hopes that the setback will force the drugmaker to implement changes, which could include spinning off its aesthetics business, an option cited in a note to investors from Evercore ISI's Umer Raffat.

At a minimum, the pressure should ratchet up on Chairman, President & CEO Brent Saunders to split his roles, a move advocated by shareholder Appaloosa LP.