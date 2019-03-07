Nomura sees value in timeshare stocks

The timeshare sector looks attractive to Nomura Instinet. Analysts Harry Curtis and Brian Dobson see Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV -2.8% ), Marriott Vacations (VAC -2.3% ) and Wyndham Destinations all attractively valued, with free cash flow and capital returns expected to ramp up.

"We remain positive on HGV, VAC, and WYND and see ~25% upside in the group over the next twelve months. In our view, the sector remains attractive at sub-7x 2020E EV/EBITDA and an average FCF yield of ~11%," reasons Nomura.

All three timeshare stocks are tagged by Nomura with a Buy rating.