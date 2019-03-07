Airbnb confirms plans to acquire HotelTonight
Mar. 07, 2019 1:17 PM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)ABNBBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Airbnb (AIRB) confirms plans to acquire HotelTonight, a last-minute hotel-booking app, for undisclosed terms.
- HotelTonight works with hotel partners to offer unsold rooms at a discount to travelers. The product will help Airbnb build out its offerings ahead of its IPO within the next year or two.
- After the deal closes, HotelTonight will continue operating independently under CEO Sam Shank, who will report to Airbnb's president of homes, Greg Greeley.
- The startup was last valued at $463M when it closed a Series E round in 2017. Total funding stood at $131M.
- In January, the Wall Street Journal reported that Airbnb was talking to HotelTonight about a potential acquisition but that talks had gone cold.