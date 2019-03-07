McClatchy swings to loss as revenues fall

McClatchy (MNI -2% ) swung to a loss on an adjusted basis in Q4 on revenues that fell by double digits, though it held the typical newspaper pattern of digital growth against print declines.

Adjusted net loss was $0.9M vs. year-ago income of $12.4M. ON a GAAP basis, the loss was $27.5M, affected by after-tax noncash impairments on newspaper mastheads of $20.8M.

McClatchy made "significant progress in our digital transformation," says CEO Craig Forman. Digital-only subscribers grew 51% Y/Y and 13.5% Q/Q, the 11th straight quarter of growth.

The company expects to see growth in total digital revenues (advertising and audience), while print ad revenues are expected to decline. Digital-only ad revenues should pass newspaper print advertising this year, it says.

Real estate sales will continue into this year, with equal or greater gross proceeds compared to 2018. Capex is forecast at $6M-$9M and there's a pension contribution requirement of about $3M ahead.

